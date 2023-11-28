close_game
Zamit collaborates with The Future Foundation to shape the future of the school ecosystem

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Nov 28, 2023 07:20 PM IST

According to Zamit, the initiative helps by providing scholarships to students for their academic pursuits and to help them in developing essential skills.

In order to empower students and teachers with skills and shape the future of the school ecosystem, Zamit entered into a partnership with The Future Foundation.

100 per cent of the total fee on behalf of the school would be sponsored by The Future Foundation. (Ajay Aggarwal / HT File Photo)
According to a press release by Zamit, a sum of INR 40 lakhs was committed by The Future Foundation to sponsor schools signing up for the future readiness programmes offered by Zamit before March 31, 2024. 100 per cent of the total fee on behalf of the school would be sponsored by The Future Foundation.

“This collaboration with The Future Foundation allows us to extend our reach and impact, ensuring that deserving students and dedicated teachers receive the support they need to thrive. With this move, we also aim to empower teachers to shape Gen Z and Gen Alpha as responsible, global citizens. This collaboration will enable schools to access our state-of-the-art solutions, ensuring that students receive a holistic and future-ready education. The progarmmes are mapped to NEP 2020 and the IB learner profile, but are relevant for every student to equip them with skills for success in the future,” said Abhijeet Mukherjee, CEO of Zamit.

According to Zamit, the initiative helps by providing scholarships to students for their academic pursuits and to help them in developing essential skills. Grants are also provided through the initiative to teachers for conducting original research.

