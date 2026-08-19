The National Testing Agency, NTA, is set for a major overhaul of its examination system after it faced a series of controversies and alleged lapses in the conduct of the major entrance and eligibility examinations, including UGC-NET and NEET-UG.

Why this major overhaul?

NTA Overhaul: What are the major changes to be introduced in the examination system?

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The Ministry of Education has announced a series of measures to strengthen exam security, improve scrutiny, and make the testing process more accountable. The decision for this major overhaul was taken after Education Minister Pralhad Joshi held meetings on Monday and Tuesday with NTA director general Abhishek Singh and senior ministry officials.

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The minister directed officials to implement all necessary security and infrastructure measures to ensure the smooth and fair conduct of examinations administered by the agency.

Key changes in NTA to be implemented

Here are the key changes planned for the NTA examination system:

1. Four-tier question paper checking system

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{{^usCountry}} The Agency is planning to introduce a four-tier system for checking question papers. The move is aimed at strengthening scrutiny and reducing the possibility of errors or discrepancies in examination papers before they are used. 2. 600 experts removed and new experts onboarded {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Agency is planning to introduce a four-tier system for checking question papers. The move is aimed at strengthening scrutiny and reducing the possibility of errors or discrepancies in examination papers before they are used. 2. 600 experts removed and new experts onboarded {{/usCountry}}

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The Ministry has confirmed that as part of the exam team revamp, 600 experts have ben removed and new experts are being onboarded. Through this move, the Agency is expecting to strengthen the pool of professionals involved in examination-related processes.

3. New officials to join NTA

Around 20 to 25 officials are expected to be inducted into the agency over the next two to three weeks. The ministry has also reviewed a further induction plan to strengthen the NTA's workforce.

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4. NTA office to move to new premises

The NTA's offices are expected to be shifted to new premises on a war footing. Sources said the agency's office in the national capital is likely to be moved from Okhla to Minto Road. This move is taken for security purposes.

5. CISF security at NTA premises

Security at the new NTA premises will be reinforced with Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) teams. The move is aimed at strengthening physical security around the agency's sensitive examination operations.

6. New professional leadership positions

The NTA is also onboarding professionals for key positions. Ten leadership posts, including Chief Technology Officer, Chief Finance Officer, Chief Information Security Officer, General Manager (Test Security) and General Manager (Research and Development and Psychometrics), have been advertised.

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7. Private-sector specialists to be brought in

Domain specialists from the private sector are being brought in for areas such as cybersecurity, psychometrics and question paper design. The move is expected to bring specialised expertise into the examination process.

8. Confidential examination operations to be overhauled

The education minister has directed NTA to ensure strict compliance with the established exam protocols and to implement a Complete overhaul of the Confidential Operations (CONOPS) architecture, secluded rooms, air-gapped systems, and device-deposit protocol on a war footing.

The CONOPS framework covers secure procedures for the preparation and delivery of examination question papers. It was introduced following recommendations made in October 2024 by a high-level committee headed by former ISRO chief K Radhakrishnan.

9. Audit of all examination processes

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The NTA has also been directed to conduct a comprehensive audit of its examination processes and submit a report detailing the corrective measures taken.

10. ₹ 7.5 crore tender for security services

The agency floated a ₹7.5 crore tender on July 25 for round-the-clock security services at its headquarters, regional offices and other notified locations.

The latest overhaul is aimed at addressing concerns over question paper quality, examination security, staffing and confidential operations while restoring confidence among students and other stakeholders in the NTA's examination process.