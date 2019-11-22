OTET 2019 result declared at bseodisha.ac.in, here’s how to check

education

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 09:31 IST

Board of Secondary Education, Odisha has released the results of Odisha Teacher’s Eligibilty Test 2019 on Thursday, November 21, 2019. Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check their results online at, bseodisha.ac.in on or before December 5, 2019.

Candidates who pass OTET are awarded with eligibility certificates to apply for the post of teachers in Class 1 to 8 and 9 to 12 in the government school across the state of Odisha.

Here’s the direct link to check the results

How to check the results:

1.Visit the official website

2.On the home page, click on the link that reads, ‘2019-11-21 Results of OTET, 2019,’ appearing under the Latest updates section

3.A new page will appear on the display screen

4.Key in your credentials and log in

5.Your result will appear on the display screen

6.Download the result and take its print out for future reference.