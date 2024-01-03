Pradhan flags off Kaushal Rath to skill Odisha's youth

Union Minister of Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday launched the "Kaushal Rath", a bus providing skills on wheels. Union Minister of Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan flags off Kaushal Rath in Odisha (handout)

Led by the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), this initiative aims to provide accessible and hands-on skill training to foster growth and innovation, as per a press statement issued by the Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship.

"These specialized mobile buses are designed to provide skill training and certification to aspiring candidates across Odisha's Sambalpur, Angul & Deogarh districts," the ministry said.

The buses are equipped with state-of-the-art tools, facilities, and certified trainers and will offer training and certification in Digital Literacy, Financial Literacy, Retail and Entrepreneurial Skills, among others, it said.

Speaking on the occasion, Pradhan stressed the need to train India's youth in digital and financial literacy.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given a clarion call to make India a developed nation by 2047 with a $30 trillion economy. However, in the coming days, as AI and ML become a part and parcel of our daily lives, it is imperative that we train our youngsters in digital literacy and financial literacy so that they are empowered to thrive in the flourishing realm of digital financial services,” Pradhan said.

"…it is my firm belief that this Kaushal Rath initiative will play a pivotal role in educating rural communities, especially women and children, in digital literacy and new-age technology, ensuring that every citizen is well-equipped in this digital era," he added.