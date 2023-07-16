Punjab schools to reopen tomorrow, DCs can shut damaged, flooded ones

Schools in Punjab will reopen tomorrow, July 17 for regular teaching-learning activities, Education Minister of the state Harjot Singh Bains announced on Sunday via Twitter.

Schools in Punjab to reopen tomorrow, July 17 (Harsimar Pal Singh/HT)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

However, Deputy Commissioners (DCs) of districts have been empowered to declare holiday in schools which are located in flooded areas or have been damaged by it.

The minister has also directed them to ensure that permises of schools are safe for children.

“All the Deputy Commissioners of the State are directed to ensure that the premises of Government/Aided/Recognised and Private schools are safe for children in coordination with the Panchayat, Education, Local Government, Irrigation, Public Works or other Departments,” he tweeted.

“The heads and management committees of all the schools are also instructed to ensure that the school buildings are safe for the students at their level today and they will be responsible for all kinds of safety of the students,” the minister added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}