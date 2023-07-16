Home / Education / Punjab schools to reopen tomorrow, DCs can shut damaged, flooded ones

Punjab schools to reopen tomorrow, DCs can shut damaged, flooded ones

ByHT Education Desk
Jul 16, 2023 02:06 PM IST

Punjab School Reopening: DCs of districts have been empowered to declare holiday in schools which are located in flooded areas or have been damaged by it.

Schools in Punjab will reopen tomorrow, July 17 for regular teaching-learning activities, Education Minister of the state Harjot Singh Bains announced on Sunday via Twitter.

Schools in Punjab to reopen tomorrow, July 17 (Harsimar Pal Singh/HT)
Schools in Punjab to reopen tomorrow, July 17 (Harsimar Pal Singh/HT)

However, Deputy Commissioners (DCs) of districts have been empowered to declare holiday in schools which are located in flooded areas or have been damaged by it.

The minister has also directed them to ensure that permises of schools are safe for children.

“All the Deputy Commissioners of the State are directed to ensure that the premises of Government/Aided/Recognised and Private schools are safe for children in coordination with the Panchayat, Education, Local Government, Irrigation, Public Works or other Departments,” he tweeted.

“The heads and management committees of all the schools are also instructed to ensure that the school buildings are safe for the students at their level today and they will be responsible for all kinds of safety of the students,” the minister added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, July 16, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out