Registration for Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 underway at mygov.in

Registration for the next year's Pariksha Pe Charcha, an annual event in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi intarracts with school students, has started. Interested students can register on the mygov.in portal to participate in the event.

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 registration begins(mygov.in)

Through the Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 contest, candidates stand a chance to win an interaction opportunity with the Prime Minister and other prizes.

The competition is open for school students of classes 6 to 12. Students can submit their questions to the Prime Minister in a maximum of 500 characters. Parents and teachers can also participate and submit their entries.

PPC 2024: Apply here

In PPC, the Prime Minister shares tips with students to overcome exam stress and answers their questions related to education and career.

The deadline of submitting entries is January 12, 2024.

More details on the date and time for the PPC 2024 event will be announced soon. Last year, the event was organised on January 27,

