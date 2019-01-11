RRB Group D answer key 2018-19 released, direct link here

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the answer key for the group D exam today at its official websites.The computer based test for railway group D posts was conducted in September-December 2018.

The first RRB to release the answer key was RRB Bhopal.

Later, RRB Kolkata also released the keys. Here is the direct link

Guwahati released the keys. Here is the direct link

Allahabad released the keys. Here is the direct link

Secunderabad released the keys. Here is the direct link

Candidates can check their results at various regional websites of RRBs. Candidates are now allowed 7 days to raise objections and submit representations against any answers.

RRB Group D answer key: Here’s how to check

Visit the official website of your RRB (region)

Click on the link flashing on the homepage or notice board section that says ‘RRB Group D answer key’

A PDF file will open that will be carrying the question number and answers of all the paper sets. Download.

Check the answers given in the answer set attempted by you in the exam(A,B, C, D).

RRB Group D Answer Key: How to raise objection

Candidates should be careful while raising objections against any answer. To raise objections, candidates can login to check and click on the ‘raise objection’ link and submit their representation. They will also have to pay a fee for raising objection. The fee will only be refunded when the panel finds the objection correct.

First Published: Jan 11, 2019 22:53 IST