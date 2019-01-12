Released: RRB Group D answer keys 2018, here’s the step by step guide to raise objections, direct links

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) released the answer key for the group D exam on Friday night at its official websites.The computer based test for railway group D posts was conducted in September-December 2018.

The first RRB to release the answer keywas RRB Bhopal. Later, RRB Kolkata also released the keys. Afterwards, other RRBs like Guwahati, Allahabad, Secunderabad also released the answer keys late night on Friday January 11.

Find below the direct links of all RRBs answer key released till now.

RRB Group D Answer Key 2018: How to raise objections

Moreover, candidates can raise the objections on answer key if they find anything wrong between 5pm of January 14 and 11:59 pm of 19, 2019.

Fee: The prescribed fee for raising objection is Rs 50/- per question. In case the objection raised is found to be correct, the Fee paid against such valid objections shall be refunded to the candidate. The refund will be made to the account from where the candidate has made the online payment.

Procedure: Select the question ID from among the drop-down list. Note down the Question ID for selecting the same from the drop down list.

Further, in case the candidates wants to raise an objection as incorrect answer key then the candidate has to note the correct option ID from the four option IDs available on the top right corner of the question. The correct option ID as per the candidate may be selected from the drop down list of option IDs and then submitted.

Similarly for other type of objections such as All options incorrect, Incorrect / Ambiguous question, Multiple correct answers, Translation error, Any other mistake etc candidates may select the type of objection and furnish reason/supporting references in the explanation box.

Candidate has to first decide based on their review, as to for how many questions they wish to raise objection and then start raising the objection as detailed above.

On completion of the objection(s), the fee amount equal to Rs 50 multiplied by number of questions for which objection has been raised will be displayed for making the payment online either through Net Banking or Debit/Credit Card.

The objection raised shall be accepted only on successful completion of payment. Objections raised without making the prescribed fee will not be considered.

Check RRB Group D Answer Key notice issued by RRB Trivendrum

RRB GROUP D 2018: DIRECT LINKS OF RRBs WHO HAVE RELEASED THE ANSWER KEYS 2018

RRB Bhopal Answer Key

RRB Allahabad Answer Key

RRB Kolkata Answer Key

RRB Secunderabad Answer Key

RRB Guwahati Answer Key

RRB Trivendrum Answer Key

RRB Group D answer key: Here’s how to check

Visit the official website of your RRB (region)

Click on the link flashing on the homepage or notice board section that says ‘RRB Group D answer key’

A PDF file will open that will be carrying the question number and answers of all the paper sets. Download.

Check the answers given in the answer set attempted by you in the exam(A,B, C, D).

