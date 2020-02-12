SBI clerk admit card 2020 released at sbi.co.in, here’s how to download

Updated: Feb 12, 2020 10:27 IST

sbi.co.in(SBI) has released the admit card for the preliminary examination to recruit clerks on February 11, 2020. Candidates who have registered for the examination can download their admit card online at sbi.co.in on or before March 8, 2020.

The preliminary examination is expected to be tentatively conducted in the month of March, 2020.The SBI is conducting the recruitment drive to fill 8000 vacancies of clerk at its various branches.

Prelims:

Preliminary Examination (online) will consist of objective tests for 100 marks and will be held online. This test will be of 1 hour duration and candidates will get 20 minutes for attempting one section. There will be three sections including English, numerical ability and reasoning ability. There will be negative marks for wrong answers in the objective tests. One-fourth of mark assigned for question will be deducted for each wrong answer.

How to download SBI clerk admit card 2020:

1.Visit official website

2.On the home page, click on the link that careers tab

3.Click on the link for SBI Clerk prelims admit card appearing in the latest announcements section.

4.A new page will appear on the display screen

5.Key in your credentials and log in

6.The SBI clerk admit card will be displayed on the screen

7.Take a printout and save it on your computer.