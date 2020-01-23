SBI Recruitment 2020: Application begins for specialist cadre officer, armour posts
State Bank of India has invited online application for specialist officer and armours under clerical cadre. There are a total of 106 posts. Check full notifications here.education Updated: Jan 23, 2020 09:35 IST
State Bank of India has invited online application for specialist officer and armours under clerical cadre. There are a total of 106 posts.
The online application begins today on January 23 and will end on February 12. Candidates can apply online at sbi.co.in/careers
Details of post
Defence Banking Advisor (Navy & Air Force): 02 Posts
Circle Defence Banking Advisor: 02 Posts
HR Specialist (Recruitment): 01 Post
Manager (Data Scientist): 10 Posts
Deputy Manager (Data Scientist): 10 Posts
Deputy Manager (System Officer): 05 Posts
Senior Special Executive: 01 Post
Senior Executive (Statistics): 01 Post
Deputy Manager (Law): 45 Posts
Armourers: 29 Posts
Selection Process:
An online test will be conducted for the posts of deputy manager and law on March 8 followed by an interview.
For other posts, the selection will be done on the basis of shortlisting of profiles and interview.
Candidates are advised to check official notifications for the details.
Eligibility:
Defence Banking Advisor (Navy & Air Force):
i) Retired in the rank of Air Vice Marshal or above (For DBA – Air Force) as on 31.01.2020 OR
ii) Retired in the rank of Rear Admiral or above (For DBA – Navy) as on 31.01.2020
Circle Defence Banking Advisor
Retired in the rank of Major General or Brigadier as on 31.01.2020
HR Specialist (Recruitment)
MBA/ PGDM or its equivalent with specialization in HR as on 30.09.2019 and minimum 7 years of relevant full-time post qualification experience and skill set (excluding Training/ Teaching Experience) as on 30.09.2019
Manager (Data Scientist) Basic Qualification:
B. Tech/ M Tech in Computer Science/ IT/ Data Science/ Machine Learning and AI. (Minimum 60% marks compulsory in B. Tech/ B.E.) and minimum 5 years of overall (post basic education qualification) experience in related field. Preference will be given to candidates with experience in Financial sector/ Bank/ NBFC/ Insurance/ Investment firms.
Other preferred Qualification:
MBA/ PGDM with specialization in Finance and any certification in ML/ AI/ Natural Language Processing, Web Crawling AND Neural Networks.
Deputy Manager (Data Scientist)
B. Tech/ M Tech in Computer Science/ IT/ Data Science/ Machine Learning and AI. (Minimum 60% marks compulsory in B. Tech/ B.E.)
Minimum 3 years of overall (post basic education qualification) experience in related field. Preference will be given to candidates with experience in Financial sector/ Bank/ NBFC/ Insurance/ Investment firms.
Other preferred Qualification:
MBA/ PGDM with specialization in Finance and any certification in ML/ AI/ Natural Language Processing, Web Crawling AND Neural Networks.
Senior Special Executive (Data Analyst)
Post-Graduation in Statistics/ Maths/ Economics as full-time course from recognized Institute/ University with minimum 60% marks (or its equivalent). Minimum 6 years of experience.
Additional qualification of MBA/ PGDBM/ B.Tech. will be advantageous.
Senior Executive (Statistics):
Post-Graduation in Statistics/ Maths/ Economics as full-time course from recognized Institute/ University with minimum 60% marks (or its equivalent).Minimum 4 years of experience.
Additional qualification of MBA/ PGDBM/ B.Tech. will be advantageous.
Deputy Manager (Law) :
Degree in Law (3 years/ 5 years) from a recognised University in India.
Armour:
Minimum pass in class 10+2 exam or equivalent or armed forces certificate equivalent to 10+2
Mode of Selection:
The selection will be done on the basis of shortlisting and interview.
Should have been Armourer Grade I while in the service and should be fully qualified in Armament course conducted by Electrical & Mechanical Engineers (EME) in 1st class.
Click here for official notifications:
Specialist Cadre Officer on Contract basis
Specialist Cadre Officer on regular basis
Specialist Cadre Officer on Regular and Contract basis