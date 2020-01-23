SBI Recruitment 2020: Application begins for specialist cadre officer, armour posts

education

Updated: Jan 23, 2020 09:35 IST

State Bank of India has invited online application for specialist officer and armours under clerical cadre. There are a total of 106 posts.

The online application begins today on January 23 and will end on February 12. Candidates can apply online at sbi.co.in/careers

Details of post

Defence Banking Advisor (Navy & Air Force): 02 Posts

Circle Defence Banking Advisor: 02 Posts

HR Specialist (Recruitment): 01 Post

Manager (Data Scientist): 10 Posts

Deputy Manager (Data Scientist): 10 Posts

Deputy Manager (System Officer): 05 Posts

Senior Special Executive: 01 Post

Senior Executive (Statistics): 01 Post

Deputy Manager (Law): 45 Posts

Armourers: 29 Posts

Selection Process:

An online test will be conducted for the posts of deputy manager and law on March 8 followed by an interview.

For other posts, the selection will be done on the basis of shortlisting of profiles and interview.

Candidates are advised to check official notifications for the details.

Eligibility:

Defence Banking Advisor (Navy & Air Force):

i) Retired in the rank of Air Vice Marshal or above (For DBA – Air Force) as on 31.01.2020 OR

ii) Retired in the rank of Rear Admiral or above (For DBA – Navy) as on 31.01.2020

Circle Defence Banking Advisor

Retired in the rank of Major General or Brigadier as on 31.01.2020

HR Specialist (Recruitment)

MBA/ PGDM or its equivalent with specialization in HR as on 30.09.2019 and minimum 7 years of relevant full-time post qualification experience and skill set (excluding Training/ Teaching Experience) as on 30.09.2019

Manager (Data Scientist) Basic Qualification:

B. Tech/ M Tech in Computer Science/ IT/ Data Science/ Machine Learning and AI. (Minimum 60% marks compulsory in B. Tech/ B.E.) and minimum 5 years of overall (post basic education qualification) experience in related field. Preference will be given to candidates with experience in Financial sector/ Bank/ NBFC/ Insurance/ Investment firms.

Other preferred Qualification:

MBA/ PGDM with specialization in Finance and any certification in ML/ AI/ Natural Language Processing, Web Crawling AND Neural Networks.

Deputy Manager (Data Scientist)

B. Tech/ M Tech in Computer Science/ IT/ Data Science/ Machine Learning and AI. (Minimum 60% marks compulsory in B. Tech/ B.E.)

Minimum 3 years of overall (post basic education qualification) experience in related field. Preference will be given to candidates with experience in Financial sector/ Bank/ NBFC/ Insurance/ Investment firms.

Other preferred Qualification:

MBA/ PGDM with specialization in Finance and any certification in ML/ AI/ Natural Language Processing, Web Crawling AND Neural Networks.

Senior Special Executive (Data Analyst)

Post-Graduation in Statistics/ Maths/ Economics as full-time course from recognized Institute/ University with minimum 60% marks (or its equivalent). Minimum 6 years of experience.

Additional qualification of MBA/ PGDBM/ B.Tech. will be advantageous.

Senior Executive (Statistics):

Post-Graduation in Statistics/ Maths/ Economics as full-time course from recognized Institute/ University with minimum 60% marks (or its equivalent).Minimum 4 years of experience.

Additional qualification of MBA/ PGDBM/ B.Tech. will be advantageous.

Deputy Manager (Law) :

Degree in Law (3 years/ 5 years) from a recognised University in India.

Armour:

Minimum pass in class 10+2 exam or equivalent or armed forces certificate equivalent to 10+2

Mode of Selection:

The selection will be done on the basis of shortlisting and interview.

Should have been Armourer Grade I while in the service and should be fully qualified in Armament course conducted by Electrical & Mechanical Engineers (EME) in 1st class.

Click here for official notifications:

Specialist Cadre Officer on Contract basis

Specialist Cadre Officer on regular basis

Specialist Cadre Officer on Regular and Contract basis

Armour