School for transgenders in Uttar Pradesh soon

Updated: Dec 24, 2019 18:20 IST

The first school for transgenders will be set up in Uttar Pradesh’s Kushinagar district.

An initiative by the Akhil Bhartiya Kinnar Shiksha Sewa Trust, the school will help bring the third gender in the social and cultural mainstream.

The school will be set up in the Naktanha Mishra village.

The foundation stone of the school was laid on Sunday in the presence of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Ramapati Ram Tripathi, who said that the ‘Vidyalaya’ (school) would be a stepping stone for the ‘Vishwavidyalaya’ (university).

“There should be more initiatives to bring the third gender into the social mainstream. Transgenders are a part of society and have the right to lead a normal life like all of us. They should also enter into the political mainstream. Education will empower them and open new avenues in life for them,” the BJP MP said.

He said that education would make transgenders self-reliant and prepare them for professional careers.

BJP MLA Ganga Singh Kushwaha said that the school would help the third gender get an education and a better life for themselves.

The members of the trust, which is setting up the school, said that the school would impart education to all age groups among the transgenders.

“We will have higher education for those who already have a basic education. We plan to start professional courses later on so that transgenders can find self-employment opportunities too,” said Zila Panchayat chairman Vinay Prakash Gond.

Mahamandaleshwar Laxmi Narain Tripathi of the Kinnar Akhara said that the initiative would bring a sea change in the lives of transgenders who remain largely marginalised.

“We will have a life beyond singing and dancing at weddings. Initiatives like this will help us in making a career for ourselves and becoming self-reliant,” Tripathi said.