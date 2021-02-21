Home / Education / Schools in Puducherry to remain shut on Monday for students of classes 1 to 9
Schools in Puducherry to remain shut on Monday for students of classes 1 to 9

Streets were waterlogged in parts of Puducherry on Sunday due to continuous rainfall in the Union Territory since Saturday.
ANI, Puducherry
All private and government schools will remain closed for students of classes 1 to 9 on February 22 due to heavy rainfall, said the Puducherry Education Department.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), rain and thunderstorm were observed from 8:30 am to 5:30 pm on Saturday at few places in Tamilnadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal.

"Isolated thunderstorm and lightning very likely over Puducherry during next 24 hours," said IMD in its daily weather bulletin today.

The department also predicted light to moderate rainfall at isolated or scattered places in Puducherry during the next two days.

