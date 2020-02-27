SSC CGL Tier 1 2020 admit card released for most regions, direct link to download

Updated: Feb 27, 2020 14:18 IST

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the application status and admit card for Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Examination 2019 for most of the regions. The admit card has been released for eastern region, North Eastern region, Western Region (Mumbai), Madhya Pradesh Region, Central Region, North Western Region and Northern Region.

Candidates who have applied successfully for this exam can check their application status and download their admit cards by visiting the regional websites of SSC.

The direct link to go to the page to regional SSC website and check the application status and download admit cards for SSC CGL Tier 1 examination 2019 is given below.

Admit card for Eastern Region

Application Status for Karnataka Kerala region

Application status and roll number, date and time and city for Southern Region

Admit Card/ status and Reject list for North Eastern region

Admit card for Western region (Mumbai)

Admit card for Madhya Pradesh Region

Admit card for Central Region

Admit card for North Western region

Status for Northern Region

The SSC CGL Tier 1 examination 2019 will be held from March 3 to March 9, 2020. The examination is being conducted to fill up various Group C and Group D posts in ministries/departments/organisations of the government.

The number of vacancies to be filled through this process will be intimated in due course.

How to download admit card and check application status of SSC CGL Tier 1 examination 2019:

1) Visit the official website of SSC

2) Click on the link for admit card

3) Click on the link for regional website of SSC from which you have applied

4) Click on the link for admit card or to search status

5) Key in details as required and submit

6) Download admit card or check status