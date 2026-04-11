SSC CHSL test admit card to be released on April 17. Check steps to download

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Saturday announced that it will release the admit card for the Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Skill Test/Typing Test 2026 on April 17. Candidates preparing to appear for the exams can download the hall tickets from the official website of the commission.

The SSC CHSL exam was rescheduled to April 22 after the cancellation of the test conducted on April 10.(HT Photo)

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The exam was rescheduled to April 22 after the cancellation of the test conducted on April 10 (Shift 2). SSC said that the April 10 test was cancelled due to technical issues during the exam.

Steps to download SSC CHSL admit card 2026

Visit the official website of ssc.gov.in

Click on the link for the SSC CHSL skill test admit card

Enter the login credentials, including registration number and password

Verify the details on the screen before submitting

Download the admit card

Take the printout of the admit card and carry it to the examination centre

The Commission made the exam city information available from April 1, 2026. Candidates can check the details by logging into the designated module on the official website, ssc.gov.in, using their credentials.

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{{^usCountry}} SSC CHSL Tier 2 exam will comprise of 4 sections- Section 1 will have questions from Mathematical Ability and Reasoning and General Intelligence, Section 2 will have questions from English language and comprehension and General Awareness, Section 3 will have questions from Computer Knowledge Test, and Section 4 will have questions from Skill Test/ Typing Test. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} SSC CHSL Tier 2 exam will comprise of 4 sections- Section 1 will have questions from Mathematical Ability and Reasoning and General Intelligence, Section 2 will have questions from English language and comprehension and General Awareness, Section 3 will have questions from Computer Knowledge Test, and Section 4 will have questions from Skill Test/ Typing Test. {{/usCountry}}

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The official X account of SSC also posted informing of the date on which admit cards will be released. It also said that the Shift-II candidates of the cancelled April 10 exam will appear in the rescheduled exam.

It further urged candidates to follow the official website of SSC for more updates.

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