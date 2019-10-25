SSC MTS Tier 1 Result 2019 to be declared today at ssc.nic.in, here’s how to check

education

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 15:53 IST

The SSC MTS Paper 1 result 2019 is expected to be declared on Friday, October 25, 2019. Staff Selection Commission (SSC) had conducted the Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff (Paper-I) Examination, 2019 from August 2.

Candidates who had appeared in the SSC MTS examination can check their SSC MTS Paper 1 result from SSC’s official website ssc.nic.in after it is declared.

In the status report released on September 19, on the results to be declared by SSC, the commission had informed that the tentative date for the declaration SSC MTS paper I result was October 25.

SSC MTS Paper 1 result 2019: Steps to check

Visit the official website of SSC

Click on the link for result of SSC MTS Paper 1

Enter the required details on the login page that open

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Take a printout of the SSC MTS exam result and download it on your computer for future reference.

SSC had released the tentative answer key for SSC MTS exam 2019 in September and objections were invited.A total of 38 lakh 58 thousand aspirants had registered for the exam out of which 19 lakh 18 thousand had appeared.

Candidates who pass the SSC MTS Tier-1 examination will be eligible to appear for SSC MTS Tier 2 exam (descriptive). The SSC MTS paper II exam will be held on November 24. The SSC issued a notification on Thursday, informing that the SSC MTS Paper II exam 2019 has been postponed to November 24 from November 17 (planned earlier).

Visit SSC’s official website for latest news and updates on the SSC MTS examination.

First Published: Oct 25, 2019 15:52 IST