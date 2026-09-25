Students looking to build job-ready skills beyond their regular classroom lessons can now explore free online courses from State Bank of India on edX.

State Bank of India offers free online courses on AI, Marketing, Personal Branding, Finance and more

The courses cover emerging areas such as AI and generative AI, behavioural finance, personal branding, content marketing, leadership, financial services and international trade, giving learners an opportunity to explore industry-focused subjects at their own pace.

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All the courses mentioned below are designed around SBI’s extensive training experience, with the bank stating that its learning ecosystem includes 400+ practising bankers, six specialised training institutes and a repository of more than 25,000 e-lessons, case studies, articles and videos.

Check free courses

Check the list of free courses here:

AI and Generative AI for Business Automation: This course empowers business professionals, managers, and entrepreneurs to use AI and Generative AI to automate workflows, enhance decision-making, and improve productivity—without requiring technical or coding skills. Through practical examples and real-world use cases, learners gain hands-on insights into applying AI responsibly across business functions. Applications of Agentic AI in Banking: This course is designed to help candidates understand these changes in a simple and practical way. The registration process will begin today, September 25 and will end on March 31, 2027. Content Marketing Strategy: This course will include an introduction to content marketing, the digital marketing ecosystem, content marketing tools, etc. The course aims to equip learners with the necessary skills and ideas for creating, promoting and optimising content in the digital medium to attract, engage and retain loyal customers. Personal Branding: The course begins on September 25 and will end on December 30, 2026. Through this course, students will know the similarities and differences between a brand and a personal brand, why personal branding is necessary, essential skills for personal branding, and building on a personal brand, among others. Agri E-Commerce: From Farm to Global Market: This course explores the transformative role of e-commerce platforms in connecting agricultural producers with global consumers and markets. Participants will explore how online platforms enable farmers, cooperatives, and Agri-entrepreneurs to reach wider audiences, ensure fairer pricing, and leverage global demand. Introduction to Behavioural Finance: This course will start with an introduction to the basics of behavioural finance and how it impacts financial markets. The most common self-deception biases, cognitive biases, and emotional biases will then be discussed at length with appropriate examples and real-life case studies.

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{{^usCountry}} On edX, SBI’s courses are aimed at career-oriented learners and can be audited for free, while students can opt for a verified certificate for a fee. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On edX, SBI’s courses are aimed at career-oriented learners and can be audited for free, while students can opt for a verified certificate for a fee. {{/usCountry}}

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