Harvard University has shared success stories of four entrepreneurs who have built successful global brands with simple ideas. Their journeys offer valuable lessons for aspiring entrepreneurs and young business leaders.

Harvard shares success stories of 4 entrepreneurs who turned simple ideas into global businesses: How many do you know?

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The stories feature Adidas founder Adi Dassler, Bumble founder Whitney Wolfe Herd, Canva co-founder Melanie Perkins, and the four co-founders of Warby Parker — Neil Blumenthal, Dave Gilboa, Andy Hunt and Jeff Raider.

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The entrepreneurial journeys showcase the importance of identifying customer needs, addressing market gaps, and remaining resilient while building a business.

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1. Adi Dassler of Adidas

The journey of Adidas founder Adolf “Adi” Dassler began in a small washroom in his mother's home in Bavaria, Germany. He started designing and making shoes to create the best possible sports footwear for athletes.

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{{^usCountry}} At the time, many shoemakers were already operating in the market. Dassler focused on understanding what sportspersons needed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At the time, many shoemakers were already operating in the market. Dassler focused on understanding what sportspersons needed. {{/usCountry}}

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In 1949, he registered his company as “Adi Dassler Adidas Sportschuhfabrik”. The same year, the first shoe featuring what would become Adidas's signature three stripes was registered.

A major turning point came in 1954, when the German national football team won the World Cup final against Hungary while wearing Adidas football boots. The victory brought international attention to the brand.

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2. Whitney Wolfe Herd of Bumble

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The founder of Bumble left Tinder in 2014 after an abusive relationship. She founded Bumble with the idea of creating a different kind of online dating experience, one that gave women greater control over initiating conversations.

Her idea was to introduce a platform where women would make the first move in heterosexual matches.

She developed the concept with Badoo co-founder Andrey Andreev and former Tinder employees Chris Gulczynski and Sarah Mick. The mobile app gained popularity and recorded 1,00,000 download in its first month.

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3. Melanie Perkins of Canva

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Co-founder of Canva, Melanie Perkins was a part-time teacher in Perth, Australia, in 2007, where she taught others how to use desktop design software and noticed that the tools were expensive and difficult to learn.

She began exploring how to simplify and make the design more affordable through an online platform. She finally convinced an investor after almost 100 rejections.

She eventually changed her pitching approach by focusing on the problem her proposed platform aimed to solve, making the idea easier for investors to understand.

4. Neil Blumenthal, Dave Gilboa, Andy Hunt, and Jeff Raider of Warby Parker

A minor inconvenience after losing prescription glasses gave rise to the idea for the online eyewear company Warby Parker. Neil Blumenthal, who lost his prescription glasses, found replacing them expensive and inconvenient.

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He discussed the problem with three friends — Dave Gilboa, Andy Hunt and Jeff Raider — and the group decided to explore an online business selling affordable prescription eyewear.

After the group graduated in 2010, the founder brought the website online on February 15, 2010. The response was overwhelming. The website attracted a large number of visitors, and its waiting list grew to 20,000 people. The company reportedly achieved its first-year sales target within three weeks.

These journeys also underline that businesses do not necessarily begin with complicated concepts or large investments. Sometimes, recognising an everyday problem and finding a better way to solve it can become the foundation of a successful venture.