Dreams had no limits, even when resources did. Aditya, the grandson of a rickshaw puller from Ratnauli village in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district, had proved this with his remarkable performance in NEET UG 2026.

Rickshaw puller’s grandson Aditya cracked NEET UG with AIR 946, became first from village to qualify

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A resident of Ratnauli village in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district, Aditya had reportedly become the first student from his village to qualify for NEET and secure AIR 946. His achievement had not only brought immense pride to his family but had also emerged as an inspiring story for students from modest backgrounds, as per Live Hindustan reports.

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Aditya comes from a very humble background. His grandfather, Saukhi Sahni, had worked as a rickshaw puller, while his father, Harendra Sahni, had worked as a labourer.

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{{^usCountry}} He started his schooling at a government school in his village, and he passed the BSEB 10th exam. For his intermediate education, he had studied at RDS College, where he had secured 87 per cent marks. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He started his schooling at a government school in his village, and he passed the BSEB 10th exam. For his intermediate education, he had studied at RDS College, where he had secured 87 per cent marks. {{/usCountry}}

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His NEET achievement had been the result of consistent preparation, discipline and determination. Coming from a family with limited financial resources, he had demonstrated that a challenging economic background need not be a barrier to achieving academic goals.

The NEET UG result was announced in July, and Aditya secured an All India Rank of 946 and a Category rank of 295. For his family, the AIR 946 result had been more than just a rank. It had represented years of sacrifice and effort and had marked a new milestone for a family whose journey had begun with his grandfather working as a rickshaw puller.

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Aditya’s success had also created a new academic milestone for Ratnauli. As the first student from the village to qualify for NEET, his journey had given other young students in the area a reason to believe that financial circumstances did not have to determine the limits of their dreams.