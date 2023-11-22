SWAYAM July 2023 semester exam city slips out on swayam.nta.ac.in, link here

National Testing Agency (NTA) has released exam city information slips of the Study Webs of Active Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) July 2023 semester examinations. Learners can download the SWAYAM admit card from the examination website, swayam.nta.ac.in or use the link given below.

SWAYAM July 2023 semester exam city slips out on swayam.nta.ac.in (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The semester examination of SWAYAM July semester will take place on December 1, 2 and 4, 2023.

Candidates should note that the exam city slips mention only the city which have been allotted to them. This can not be treated as admit cards.

To download the documents, they have to use email address or application number along with date of birth.

“The Candidates may please note that this is NOT the Admit Card for Examination. This is only an Advance Intimation of the Exam City allotted where the Examination Centre will be located to facilitate the candidates. The Admit Card of SWAYAM July 2023 Semester Examination will be issued separately,” NTA said.

In case of any difficulty in downloading or checking the exam city slip, candidates can contact the NTA at help desk numbers 011-40759000/011-6922770 or send an e-mail at swayam@nta.ac.in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

For further details, they can visit the NTA website, nta.ac.in and the exam portal, swayam.nta.ac.in.

SWAYAM July 2023 semester exam city slips download link.