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Technical glitch delays CUET-UG 2026 at some centres, NTA shares revised timing

CUET UG 2026: NTA said morning-session candidates are being given the full duration of the paper and may exit only after completing it.

Updated on: May 30, 2026 12:39 pm IST
By HT News Desk
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The National Testing Agency on Saturday shared the revised timing for the CUET (UG) 2026 for some centres where the commencement of the examination was delayed due to a technical glitch.

Students arrive to appear for the Common University Entrance Test for undergraduate admissions (CUET-UG) at an examination center in Delhi(Sanchit Khanna/Hindustan Times)

The CUET (Common University Entrance Test) is a standardised national-level entrance exam in India conducted by NTA for students seeking admission to undergraduate and postgraduate programs across hundreds of central, state, and private universities.

“M/s TCS has reported that a technical glitch at their end delayed the commencement of CUET (UG) 2026 at some centres on 30.05.2026. The issue has since been resolved, and the exam is being conducted with full compensatory time so that no candidate is disadvantaged,” the NTA said in a post on X, sharing the revised timings:

Afternoon session timing (revised)

• Reporting/entry: from 2:30 PM

• Examination begins: 4:00 PM (instead of 3:00 PM)

Morning-session candidates are being given the full duration of the paper and may exit only after completing it, the NTA said and regretted the inconvenience caused to students and parents.

 
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