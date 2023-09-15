TNDALU Admission 2023: Apply for LLM Courses till September 30 at tndalu.ac.in
Tamil Nadu Dr Ambedkar Law University commenced the registration process for LLM porgrammes. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at tndalu.ac.in. The application process will end on September 30.
TNDALU Admission 2023 application fee: The application fee is ₹500 for SC and ST candidates. For all other candidates, the application fee is ₹1000.
TNDALU Admission 2023 eligibility criteria: Candidates should have passed B.A/ LL.B degree either 5 five-year or 3-year with 45% with new regulationor 40% under old regulation.
TNDALU LLM Admission 2023: How to apply
Visit the official website at tndalu.ac.in
Register and proceed with the application
Fill out the application form
Upload all the necessary documents
Pay the application fee
Submit the form and take print for future reference.
For any queries regarding filling up of online application form, candidates can mail to helpdesk.tndaluadmissions@gmail.com or llm2023soel@gmail.com