UGC, AICTE asks universities to celebrate Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas on November 15

Updated on Nov 06, 2022 01:51 PM IST

UGC and AICTE have listed some activities to celebrate Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas on November 15.

November 15, birth anniversary of Birsa Munda, is celebrated as Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas (Shutterstock)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

University Grants Commission (UGC) and All India Council for Technical Education (UGC) have asked universities and their affiliated colleges to celebrate ‘Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas’ on November 15, the birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda.

“All the universities and their affiliated colleges/institutions are requested to encourage their faculty, staff, and students to carry out the above activities and celebrate 'Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas' on 15th November 2022 with zeal and enthusiasm. Events / programmes organized on this diwas may also be promoted through Social Media platforms for wider outreach,” UGC and AICTE said in a joint letter.

Government of India has declared Birsa Munda's birth anniversary as Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas. To celebrate the occasion, UGC and AICTE have listed the following activities:

1. The legacy of tribal leaders like Bhagawan Birsa Munda, as well as other great personalities and unsung heroes of Janjati communities, be disseminated.

2. On this occasion and Aazadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM), debate competition on the theme 'Contribution of Janjati Heroes in Freedom Struggle' be held amongst students, and the students be felicitated for their work.

