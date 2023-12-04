UGC NET admit cards December 2023 out at ugcnet.nta.ac.in, direct link to download hall tickets here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card for the University Grants Commission (UGC) NET December 2023 examination on the official website. Candidates can download the UGC NET December 2023 admit card from the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The UGC NET Dec 2023 hall tickets are released for exams scheduled on December 6, 7 and 8.

The UGC NET December 2023 exam is scheduled for December 6 to 22. UGC is conducting UGC NET December 2023 in 83 subjects, at selected cities across the country.

“Download Admit Card for Exam Scheduled on 6th,7th,8th December for (UGC-NET DEC2023)” reads the official website.

UGC NET DEC 2023 admit card: How to download

To download the UGC NET DEC 2023 admit card follow the steps given below:

Visit the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the UGC NET Dec 2023 admit card link

Log in with your application number and date of birth.

Check and download the admit card

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

