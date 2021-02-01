Union Budget 2021: 100 new sainik schools to be set up, says FM

The government of India will set up 100 new Sainik schools in partnership with NGOs, private schools, and states, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Monday while presenting the Union Budget 2021-22.

The government will also be introducing the legislation to implement the setting-up of the Higher Education Commission of India envisaged in the National Education Policy 2020.

More than 15,000 schools will be strengthened under NEP 2020," said Sitharaman.

The Union Budget 2021-22 proposals rest on six pillars: Health and well-being, physical and financial capital and infrastructure, inclusive development for aspirational India reinvigorating human capital, innovation and R&D, minimum government, and maximum governance.

(With inputs from ANI)