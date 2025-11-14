UPSC Daily Current Affairs Quiz: Inflation, RBI, Trump, Venezuela, Thailand Cambodia, Common Wealth Games

Daily Quiz 1. The world’s largest warship has arrived in the Caribbean as part of a US strike group, following President Donald Trump’s orders amid escalating tensions with Venezuela. What is the name of this warship? UPSC quiz

A. USS Gerald R. Ford

B. USS Independence

C. USS Bonhomme Richard

D. USS Abraham Lincoln



2. The Similipal National Park is located in which state?

A. Jharkhand

B. West Bengal

C. Chhattisgarh

D. Odisha

3. Which newly inaugurated high-altitude airbase in Ladakh, located about 23 km from the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and upgraded by a team of women officers from the Border Roads Organisation, was opened by Air Chief Marshal AP Singh by landing a C-130J aircraft?

A. Daulat Beg Oldi

B. Mudh-Nyoma

C. Fukche

D. Chushul

4. What is the term for the policy rate, set by the Monetary Policy Committee, at which the Reserve Bank of India lends money to commercial banks?

A. Royal Regatta World Series

B. Boxing World Cup

C. Military World Games

D. The Commonwealth Games

5. What is core inflation?

A. Inflation measured only in rural areas

B. Inflation calculated solely from wholesale commodity prices

C. Inflation that excludes volatile components such as food and fuel

D. Inflation that excludes prices of imported goods

6. Maninder Sidhu, who arrived in India on a three-day visit on Wednesday, is the international trade minister of which country?

A. Fiji

B. Canada (Correct)

C. The UK

D. Mauritius

7. Which country had the highest number of tuberculosis (TB) cases in 2024, according to the WHO Global Tuberculosis Report 2025?

A. The Philippines

B. Pakistan

C. China

D. India

8. In the centrally sponsored PM-SHRI scheme, what does SHRI stand for? A. Smart Habitats for Resilient Infrastructure

B. Schools for Rising India

C. Sansad-Housing Reform Initiative

D. Smart High-Quality Regional Institutions

9. The dispute between … and … centres on a century-old disagreement over borders mapped during France’s colonial rule in the region, with both sides claiming a smattering of boundary temples. Fill in the blanks.

A. Vietnam and Laos

B. Malaysia and Indonesia

C. Thailand and Cambodia

D. None of these

10. The Delhi high court has refused to allow JNTL Consumer Health to sell over ₹100 crore worth of unsold ORSL electrolyte drink currently in the market, following the food regulator FSSAI’s ban on the sale of the beverage. JNTL is which company’s subsidiary?

A. Bayer

B. Johnson & Johnson

C. Novartis

D. Pfizer