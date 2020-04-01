UPSEE 2020: AKTU extends the last date to register till April 6

education

Updated: Apr 01, 2020 12:10 IST

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University, UP has extended the last date to register for the Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Examination (UPSEE) 2020 from March 30 to April 6, 2020. Candidates who have not yet registered for the exam can register now at upsee.nic.in

The correction window will be active till April 9. Earlier the deadline was March 15 which was extended to March 30 due to the coronavirus outbreak. According to the information bulletin the entrance examination is scheduled to be conducted on May 10 and the admit card will be issued on April 27.

Who can apply:

Candidates who have passed the class 12th exam with a minimum 45% marks for the general category and 40% marks for the reserved category are eligible to apply for the entrance examination.

UPSEE is also open to those who have passed the qualifying examination from any institution located outside UP and whose parents are not domicile of the state subject to the eligibility conditions provided in the information brochure.

For more details click here