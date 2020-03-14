UPSEE 2020 registration process closing soon, here’s direct link to register

education

Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Examination (UPSEE) 2020 registration window will be closed on March 15. If you have not registered yet, do it soon. The UPSEE 2020 will be conducted on May 10.

Candidates can register online at upsee.nic.in

UPSEE is conducted for admission to first Year of B. Tech./B.Arch./B.Des./B.Pharm./ BHMCT/BFAD/BFA/B. Voc./MBA/MBA(Integrated) /MCA/MCA(Integrated)/M. Tech. (Integrated) M. Tech./M. Arch./MURP/M. Pharm./M. Des. and Second Year of B. Tech./B.Pharm./MCA (Lateral Entry).

Eligibility:

Those who have passed the class 12th exam with a minimum 45% marks for the general category and 40% marks for the reserved category.

UPSEE is also open to the candidates who have passed the qualifying examination from any institution located outside UP and whose parents (both Father and Mother) are not domicile of U.P. subject to the eligibility conditions given in the information brochure.

Candidates seeking admission to B.Arch programs should have passed class 12th board examination with minimum 45% marks for general category and 40% marks for reserved category or they can also qualify or complete a 3-year Diploma in Architecture with 50% marks without any grace marks.

For MBA / MCA admission: Applicants should have a Bachelors’s degree with minimum 50% marks for general category and 45% marks for SC and ST candidates. For admission in the MCA program, aspirant should have cleared the class 12th Board Exam and Graduation with Mathematics as a compulsory subject.

Direct link to apply online for UG, MCA (Integrated), MBA (Integrated) Courses.

Direct link to apply online for MBA, MCA Courses.

Direct link to apply online for M.Tech, M.Des, M.Pharma, M.Arch courses.