Visva-Bharati varsity aimed to free and modernise India's education system: Modi
Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore developed a system of education at Visva-Bharati University to free and modernise India's education system from the shackles of subordination, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday.
Speaking at the convocation ceremony of Visva-Bharati University, via video conferencing, PM Modi said the new National Education Policy (NEP) implemented in the country also aims to free Indian education from the older shackles and give the students the freedom to showcase their talent.
"The new National Education Policy is a major step towards Atmanirbhar Bharat. It gives strength to research and innovation," he said.
He said in the Union Budget of 2021, the government, through the National Research Foundation has proposed to spend ₹50 thousand crores over the period of 5 years in the field of research-based studies.
However, the Prime Minister added that making a self-reliant India is not possible without empowering the daughters of the country, and added that "in NEP, the government has made provision for Gender Inclusion Fund to empower girls."
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, who was also part of the ceremony, said "the New Education Policy will ensure our journey to becoming 'Vishwa-guru'. The policy is turning out to be a gamechanger in much-needed education reforms".
