Vocabulary Made Easy series: Guide to glide through strengthening your word power

Check out our Vocabulary Made Easy series which can guide you smoothly and help you pick up new words.

Here are some words for the day that you can use to hone your vocabulary skills.

Cessation (Noun)

Meaning: the fact or process of ending or being brought to an end

Example: Campaigners called for a cessation of the practice.

Chicanery (Noun)

Meaning: the use of deception or subterfuge to achieve one's purpose

Example: He resorted to the worst flattery and chicanery to win the race.

Coerce (Verb)

Meaning: persuade (an unwilling person) to do something by using force or threats.

Example: Constitutionally, the Treasury cannot coerce us into any action.

Commensurate (Adjective)

Meaning: corresponding in size or degree; in proportion

Example: Salary will be commensurate with age and experience.

Check out these questions to understand how much you have grasped.

Can you think of a few antonyms for the words coerce? Honest, innocence and duplicity. Which of these is another word for chicanery?

(Definitions and examples are from Oxford Languages)

