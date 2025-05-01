WBBSE Madhyamik 10th Result 2025 Live: West Bengal Class 10 results releasing tomorrow at wbbse.wb.gov.in

WBBSE Madhyamik 10th Result 2025 Live: West Bengal Board of Secondary Education will release WBBSE Madhyamik 10th Result 2025 on May 2, 2025. The West Bengal Class 10th results will be declared at 9 am. Candidates who have appeared for the Class 10 board examination in the state can check the WBBSE 10th results on the official website of WBBSE at wbbse.wb.gov.in. ...Read More

The WB Class 10th results will be available tomorrow at 9:45 a.m. on the following websites and mobile apps: result.wbbsedata.com and iresults.net/wbbse-app/.

The Class 10 board exam results will also be available on the HT Portal. Students need to register online first to receive an update when the results are announced.

The schools will get the Marksheets and Certificates from their respective Camp Offices of the Board from 10 AM on May 2, 2025.

The secondary board exams 2025 commenced on February 10 and concluded on February 22. The examination was held in single shift on all days- from 10.45 am to 2 pm. The Class 10 exams started with first language paper and ended with optional elective subjects.