The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) is expected to announce the WBJEE Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2026 today, July 7. Candidates who have completed the counselling registration, paid the required fee and filled in their college choices will be able to check their allotment on the official counselling website by logging in with their application details.

WBJEE Seat Allotment Result 2026 for Round 1 out at wbjeeb.nic.in, here's how to check (Pexels/Representational Image)

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The counselling process is being held for admission to undergraduate Engineering, Technology and Architecture courses offered by government, government-aided and self-financed colleges across West Bengal. The Round 1 allotment will decide the college and course offered to candidates based on their WBJEE 2026 rank, category, preferences submitted during choice filling and the availability of seats in participating institutes.

Candidates who receive a seat in the first round must complete the admission process within the given timeline. The seat acceptance fee can be paid from July 7 to July 11, 2026. Only after the payment is completed will candidates be able to continue with the admission process.

Candidates who are happy with their allotted seat and do not want to participate in the next rounds of counselling should complete the remaining admission formalities. The same applies to candidates who have been allotted their first-choice college and course. They will have to report to the allotted institute for document verification and admission. Since reporting dates and document requirements may differ from one institute to another, candidates should check the official website of their allotted college or contact the institute directly before visiting the campus.

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{{^usCountry}} The counselling process will continue after Round 1. According to the official schedule, fresh registration and choice filling for Round 2 will begin on July 13 and continue till July 17. The Round 2 seat allotment result is scheduled to be announced on July 21. Another round of counselling will also be held later this month for the remaining vacant seats. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The counselling process will continue after Round 1. According to the official schedule, fresh registration and choice filling for Round 2 will begin on July 13 and continue till July 17. The Round 2 seat allotment result is scheduled to be announced on July 21. Another round of counselling will also be held later this month for the remaining vacant seats. {{/usCountry}}

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Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official counselling website regularly for the latest announcements. Any change in the counselling schedule or admission process will be notified through the official portal. They should also keep all their original documents ready so that there is no delay during document verification or admission.

Direct link to check seat allotment result

How to check the WBJEE Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2026.

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Visit the official WBJEE counselling website.

Click on the link for WBJEE Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2026.

Log in using your application number, password and security pin.

Check the allotted college and course displayed on the screen.

Download the seat allotment letter and keep a printed copy for future use.

Pay the seat acceptance fee within the prescribed dates if a seat has been allotted.

Report to the allotted institute with the required documents to complete verification and admission before the deadline.