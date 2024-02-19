Board Exams 2024 News Live: Latest updates on Odisha, WB, Assam, JAC 10th, 12th final exams
Board Exams 2024 News Live Updates: Class 10th and 12th final examinations of various state and central education boards are underway. In Assam, the AHSEC (Assam Higher Secondary Education Council) is holding Physics, accountancy, education, general foundation course-II papers today, February 19. The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is conducting Class 10 Hindi and Class 12 Biology, Business mathematics and Sociology papers today. ...Read More
Odisha board's English papers for Science and Vocational streams are also scheduled today.
Board exams 2024 live updates: Various exams scheduled for today
CBSE: Class 12th Hindi, Class 10th Sanskrit
BSEB Bihar board: Class 10th Social Science
Assam AHSEC: Physics, accountancy, education, general foundation course-II
JAC Jharkhand: Class 10 Hindi and Class 12 Biology, Business mathematics and Sociology
Odisha 12th: English papers for Science and Vocational streams.