Monday, Feb 19, 2024
    News / education / Board Exams 2024 News Live: Latest updates on Odisha, WB, Assam, JAC 10th, 12th final exams
    Live

    Board Exams 2024 News Live: Latest updates on Odisha, WB, Assam, JAC 10th, 12th final exams

    Feb 19, 2024 5:47 AM IST
    Board Exams 2024 News Live Updates: Follow this live blog for all the latest news and updates on board exams across the country.
    Board exams 2024 news live updates
    Board Exams 2024 News Live Updates: Class 10th and 12th final examinations of various state and central education boards are underway. In Assam, the AHSEC (Assam Higher Secondary Education Council) is holding Physics, accountancy, education, general foundation course-II papers today, February 19. The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is conducting Class 10 Hindi and Class 12 Biology, Business mathematics and Sociology papers today. ...Read More

    Also read: CBSE 10th, 12th board exam 2024 live updates

    Also read: BSEB Bihar board Matric exam 2024 live updates

    Odisha board's English papers for Science and Vocational streams are also scheduled today.

    Follow this live blog for all the latest news and updates on board exams across the country.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Feb 19, 2024 5:43 AM IST

    Board exams 2024 live updates: Various exams scheduled for today

    CBSE: Class 12th Hindi, Class 10th Sanskrit

    BSEB Bihar board: Class 10th Social Science

    Assam AHSEC: Physics, accountancy, education, general foundation course-II

    JAC Jharkhand: Class 10 Hindi and Class 12 Biology, Business mathematics and Sociology

    Odisha 12th: English papers for Science and Vocational streams.

