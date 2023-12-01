JAC Jharkhand Class 10th, 12th datasheet released, check exam dates here
JAC announces class 10th and 12th date sheet for 2024.
The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has announced the class 10th and 12th datesheet 2024. According to the official notification, the JAC Jharkhand board exams 2024 will be held from February 6, 2024, to February 26, 2024.
Examinations for Class 10 JAC 2024 will begin on February 6 with IIT and other Vocational subjects. The Class 10 Jharkhand board exams will end with the English paper on February 26, 2024. The Jharkhand board Class 12 exams will commence with the vocational subject paper on February 6 and conclude with the political science paper on February 26, 2024.
JAC Class 10th date sheet
|Subject
|Exam date
|IIT and other Vocational subjects
|February 6
|Commerce/Home Science
|February 7
|Kharia/Khortha/Kurmali/Nagpuri
|February 8
|Arabic/Persian/Ho/Mundai/Santhali
|February 9
|Urdu/Bengali/Oriia
|February 10
|Social Science
|February 12
|Music
|February 13
|Mathematics
|February 16
|Hindi - course A and B
|February 19
|Science
|February 21
|Sanskrit
|February 23
|English
|February 26
JAC class 12th date sheet
|Vocational subjects
|February 6
Compulsory Core Language LA
Hindi 'A' Hindi B Matribhasha and English A
|February 7
Compulsory Core Language 1. Sc. & ICom. Hindi 'A'.
Hindi B Matribhasha & English A
Music IA
|February 8
Elective Language (Compulsory)
Additional language
February 9
Economics
Anthropology
February 10
Geography
Computer Science
|February 12
|History
|February 13
Physics
Accountancy
February 16
|Economics
|February 17
Biology
Business mathematics
Sociology
|February 19
Geology
Business Studies
Psychology
|February 20
|Mathematics/Statistics
|February 21
|Philosophy
|February 22
Chemistry
Entrepreneurship
Home Science
|February 23
|Political Science
|February 26