close_game
close_game
News / Education / Board Exams / JAC Jharkhand Class 10th, 12th datasheet released, check exam dates here

JAC Jharkhand Class 10th, 12th datasheet released, check exam dates here

ByHT Education Desk
Dec 01, 2023 01:22 PM IST

JAC announces class 10th and 12th date sheet for 2024.

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has announced the class 10th and 12th datesheet 2024. According to the official notification, the JAC Jharkhand board exams 2024 will be held from February 6, 2024, to February 26, 2024.

JAC Class 10th and 12th exams are scheduled from February 6, 2024.(Sanchit Khanna/HT File Photo)
JAC Class 10th and 12th exams are scheduled from February 6, 2024.(Sanchit Khanna/HT File Photo)

Examinations for Class 10 JAC 2024 will begin on February 6 with IIT and other Vocational subjects. The Class 10 Jharkhand board exams will end with the English paper on February 26, 2024. The Jharkhand board Class 12 exams will commence with the vocational subject paper on February 6 and conclude with the political science paper on February 26, 2024.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

JAC Class 10th date sheet

SubjectExam date
IIT and other Vocational subjectsFebruary 6
Commerce/Home ScienceFebruary 7
Kharia/Khortha/Kurmali/NagpuriFebruary 8
Arabic/Persian/Ho/Mundai/SanthaliFebruary 9
Urdu/Bengali/OriiaFebruary 10
Social ScienceFebruary 12
MusicFebruary 13
MathematicsFebruary 16
Hindi - course A and BFebruary 19
ScienceFebruary 21
SanskritFebruary 23
EnglishFebruary 26

JAC class 12th date sheet

Vocational subjectsFebruary 6

Compulsory Core Language LA

Hindi 'A' Hindi B Matribhasha and English A

February 7

Compulsory Core Language 1. Sc. & ICom. Hindi 'A'.

Hindi B Matribhasha & English A

Music IA

February 8

Elective Language (Compulsory)

Additional language


February 9

Economics

Anthropology


February 10

Geography

Computer Science

February 12
HistoryFebruary 13

Physics

Accountancy


February 16
EconomicsFebruary 17

Biology

Business mathematics

Sociology

February 19

Geology

Business Studies

Psychology

February 20
Mathematics/StatisticsFebruary 21
PhilosophyFebruary 22

Chemistry

Entrepreneurship

Home Science

February 23
Political ScienceFebruary 26
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 01, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out