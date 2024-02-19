CBSE Board Exam 2024 Live: Class 12th Hindi, Class 10th Sanskrit exams today

CBSE Board Exam 2024 Live Updates: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is conducting the Class 12 Hindi Core, Hindi Elective and Class 10 Sanskrit examinations today, February 19. These examinations will begin at 10:30 am and end at 1:30 pm. Candidates have to wear their uniforms and carry school-issued identity cards along with their board exam admit cards to the examination centres. ...Read More

Both CBSE Class 10th and CBSE Class 12th final examinations started on February 15. Class 10 examinations will end on March 13 and Class 12 exams on April 2.

When available, question paper analysis of the CBSE Class 12th Hindi and Sanskrit, and students' reactions will be shared here.

Follow this live blog for all the latest updates on CBSE Class 10th and 12th board examinations.