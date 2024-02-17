CBSE asks schools to send observations on board exam question papers

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) in an official notification asked schools to send observations on the board examination question papers. CBSE has also informed that in case the observations received are not clear or not received on time, no action will be taken by the board. (Yogendra Kumar/HT PHOTO)

The Board exams for classes X and XII commenced on Thursday and CBSE released a notification asking schools to send their observations and issues if any on the question paper.

CBSE said that the board noticed several schools sending observations to various email IDs that are not meant for the purpose. The observations being sent were vague and several days after conducting the exam.

According to the notification, CBSE wants to streamline the process of schools sending the observations and requested that observations be uploaded on OECMS on the same day the examination is conducted.

CBSE has also informed that in case the observations received are not clear or not received on time, no action will be taken by the board.

