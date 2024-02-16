CBSE debunks fake news on change in examination dates

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) through its social media handle came forward to debunk the fake news being circulated on the change in the board examination dates. CBSE recently issued a public advisory to students and parents regarding the fake information as well as fake social media handles being used by miscreants to spread rumors.(Biplov Bhuyan/HT PHOTO)

CBSE on X (Formerly Twitter) posted a picture of the fake circulation and clarified that the board has not taken any decision to change the dates of the Class 12 board examination.

CBSE recently issued a public advisory to students and parents regarding the fake information as well as fake social media handles being used by miscreants to spread rumors.

It was informed that the matter is being monitored by the officials and stern action would be taken against the miscreants involved in circulating the fake news under various provisions of the IPC and IT Act.

