CBSE Board Exam 2024: Important notice on rumours & fake information out

ByHT Education Desk
Feb 14, 2024 01:49 PM IST

Important notice on rumours & fake information against CBSE Board Exam 2024 released. Check details.

Central Board of Secondary Education will begin the CBSE Board Exam 2024 for Class 10, 12 from February 15 onwards. Ahead of the commencement of the board examinations, CBSE has released an important notice against the rumours and fake information that may do the rounds during the exam tenure. The notice can be checked on the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in.

CBSE Board Exam 2024: Important notice on rumours & fake information
The Board, in the official notice, has stated that certain unscrupulous elements may spread rumours on various social media platforms about paper leaks and they can also claim to have access to question papers of exams. Miscreants can also circulate fake links of sample papers with the claim that questions will be from those sample papers. Fake pictures or videos of question papers can also do the rounds in which miscreants may claim that they have access to question paper which they can give against payment of money.

CBSE will be vigilant and active in identifying and taking action against those spreading such fake news and rumours. The Board has stated that they will monitor the situation and, with the help of law enforcement agencies, will take strict action against persons involved in circulating fake news on social media platforms under various provisions of the IPC and IT Act.

Meanwhile, the Board has urged the students and general public to be alerted against any such unverified news and rumours during the 2024 exam. Incase anyone comes across any such news, the Board has asked to inform CBSE on email ID info.cbseexam@cbseshiksha.in.

Check official notice here

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams
