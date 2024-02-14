CBSE shares ‘Exam Anthem’ as class 10, 12 prepare to face board exam tomorrow

As students of class 10 and 12 prepare to face the board examinations from February 15 onwards, the Central Board of Secondary Education shared the ‘CBSE Exam Anthem’ on their official social media handles. CBSE shared the throwback video for students who are busy doing their last lap of preparations for the board exams. (Representative Image)

CBSE Exam (Rap) Anthem was first released on March 2, 2020, and has garnered more than 700,697 views. CBSE shared the throwback video for students who are busy doing their last lap of preparations for the board exams.

Ahead of the commencement of the board examinations, CBSE has also released a notice on the rumours and fake information that may do the rounds on social media during the exam tenure.

Rumours regarding paper leak and the circulation of fake pictures/videos of question papers which will be made available against payment of money, create confusion and panic among students and public, mentioned the official notice.

The Board stated that the situation is being closely monitored with the help of law enforcement agencies strict action will be taken against persons involved in circulating fake news on social media platforms under various provisions of the IPC and IT Act.

