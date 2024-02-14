 CBSE shares ‘Exam Anthem’ as class 10, 12 prepare to face board exam tomorrow - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Education / Board Exams / CBSE shares ‘Exam Anthem’ as class 10, 12 prepare to face board exam tomorrow

CBSE shares ‘Exam Anthem’ as class 10, 12 prepare to face board exam tomorrow

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Feb 14, 2024 06:34 PM IST

CBSE Exam (Rap) Anthem was first released on March 2, 2020, and has garnered more than 700,697 views.

As students of class 10 and 12 prepare to face the board examinations from February 15 onwards, the Central Board of Secondary Education shared the ‘CBSE Exam Anthem’ on their official social media handles.

CBSE shared the throwback video for students who are busy doing their last lap of preparations for the board exams. (Representative Image)
CBSE shared the throwback video for students who are busy doing their last lap of preparations for the board exams. (Representative Image)

CBSE Exam (Rap) Anthem was first released on March 2, 2020, and has garnered more than 700,697 views. CBSE shared the throwback video for students who are busy doing their last lap of preparations for the board exams.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Ahead of the commencement of the board examinations, CBSE has also released a notice on the rumours and fake information that may do the rounds on social media during the exam tenure.

Rumours regarding paper leak and the circulation of fake pictures/videos of question papers which will be made available against payment of money, create confusion and panic among students and public, mentioned the official notice.

The Board stated that the situation is being closely monitored with the help of law enforcement agencies strict action will be taken against persons involved in circulating fake news on social media platforms under various provisions of the IPC and IT Act.

Also Read: CBSE Board Exam 2024: Important notice on rumours & fake information out

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 14, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On