When will CBSE Class 12 result be declared? DigiLocker, UMANG drop a hint

The Central Board of Secondary Education is likely to announce the Class 12 Board Exam Results 2026 soon, bringing an end to the anticipation among over 16 lakh students waiting for their scores. Once released, the results will be available on CBSE’s official website, cbse.gov.in.

The Central Board of Secondary Education is likely to announce the Class 12 Board Exam Results 2026 soon.(HT File photo)

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While the Central Board of Secondary Education usually announces board results around the mid May, recent activity on DigiLocker has sparked fresh hope among students waiting for their Class 12 scores. The platform has now displayed a “Coming Soon” message for digital marksheets, which in previous years has appeared shortly before the official declaration of results.

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{{^usCountry}} A similar hint has now come from the UMANG app as well. In an update shared on X on May 12, the app said, “The wait is almost over,” while asking students to get ready to check their Class 12 results. The post has further increased speculation that the results may be announced very soon. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A similar hint has now come from the UMANG app as well. In an update shared on X on May 12, the app said, “The wait is almost over,” while asking students to get ready to check their Class 12 results. The post has further increased speculation that the results may be announced very soon. {{/usCountry}}

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Interestingly, students noticed a similar pattern during the release of the Class 10 board results earlier this year. At that time too, DigiLocker and UMANG had shared updates shortly before the marks were declared, with the scorecards going live within a day. Based on this trend, many students now believe the Class 12 results could be announced any time now.

Where to check class 12 results 2026

After the Central Board of Secondary Education announces the Class 12 results, students will be able to check their scorecards online through several official and digital platforms. The primary websites expected to host the results are cbse.gov.in and results.cbse.nic.in

Apart from the official portals, students can also access their marksheets through DigiLocker and the UMANG app. CBSE is also expected to provide result access through SMS facilities to help students avoid website slowdowns during heavy traffic on the websites.

How to download class 12 results 2026

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To download the CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 marksheet online, students can follow these simple steps:

Visit the official CBSE results website at results.cbse.nic.in Click on the link for “CBSE Class 12 Result 2026” on the homepage Enter your roll number, school number and admit card ID in the required fields Submit the details to access your scorecard Check all the information carefully after the result appears on the screen Download the provisional marksheet and take a printout for future reference

The online scorecard will be provisional marksheet. Students are advised to collect their original marksheets issued by the board from their respective schools later.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Payal Kumari ...Read More Payal is a budding journalist currently pursuing her passion for storytelling at the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. She has always loved writing and reading, and over time, these interests grew into a strong desire to tell stories that people can connect with. This is what led her to choose journalism and content writing as a career. She has interned with Prabhat Khabar, where she worked with the social media team. During her internship, she created content for different platforms and learned how to write in a clear and engaging way for a wide audience. This experience helped her understand how digital content works and improved her writing skills. Payal is always looking to learn and grow as a writer. She is open to exploring different kinds of stories and wants to keep getting better with each piece she writes. Outside of her work and studies, she is an avid reader. She enjoys reading all kinds of books, especially fiction and fantasy, and loves getting lost in different worlds and characters. Reading has always been a big part of her life and continues to inspire her writing. She is excited to keep learning, writing, and discovering where her journey in journalism takes her. Read Less

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