At Assam rally, JP Nadda calls Rahul Gandhi political tourist, says ‘Congress mentally bankrupt'

BJP national president JP Nadda on Friday hit out at the Congress party over its alliance with the Left parties in the assembly elections that are underway across four states and the Union Territory of Puducherry in the country.

Accusing the Congress of indulging in politics of opportunism, Nadda said, “In Kerala, Congress is contesting against CPM but contesting along with them in Bengal and Assam,” according to news agency ANI. He was referring to the grand old party’s tie up with the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) in Assam.

Nadda’s remark at a rally in Boko comes as the BJP and Congress are carrying out campaigning across the state in full swing with the two training guns at each other. While the BJP aims to retain power, the Congress looks to regain power in the northeastern state, where it ruled for 15 years from 2001 to 2016.

The BJP chief also took a swipe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who he said was a political tourist. “There's difference b/w being a political activist & being a political tourist. When I speak of Congress, I always say that they're political tourists. Its leaders come for photo sessions during polls. They come, wave, speak and go back. They've no knowledge,” Nadda was quoted as saying by ANI.

In a separate public meeting in Patacharkuchi region of the state, Nadda accused Gandhi and Gaurav Gogoi of allying with those who “insulted the state.” “Rahul Gandhi & Gaurav Gogoi are hugging Badruddin Ajmal who insulted the state by throwing away ‘Gamosa’,” he said, according to ANI.

Meanwhile, a day after the second phase of voting in Assam, reports of EVMs being found in BJP leader’s car emerged. Following reports, several Congress leaders including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra took potshots at the BJP and said accused the ruling party of trying to manipulate polling and called for a "serious re-evaluation of the use of EVMs" by all national parties.

“Every time there is an election, videos of private vehicles caught transporting EVMs show up”. "Unsurprisingly they have the following things in common: 1. The vehicles usually belong to BJP candidates or their associates. 2. The videos are taken as one off incidents and dismissed as aberrations 3. The BJP uses its media machinery to accuse those who exposed the videos as sore losers," Gandhi said in a series of tweets.