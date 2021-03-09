Home / Elections / Assam Assembly Election / Assam polls: 125 all-women polling booths in Kamrup metropolitan
assam assembly election

Assam polls: 125 all-women polling booths in Kamrup metropolitan

This initiative towards gender equality is an attempt to boost the participation of women in the electoral process, an election official said.
PTI
UPDATED ON MAR 09, 2021 04:16 PM IST
The first phase of voting for the three-phased elections to the decentralised tiers of local bodies at the village, block and district levels in Kerala will be conducted by the Kerala State Election Commission on Tuesday.(PTI/ File photo)

To encourage female voters to exercise their franchise, the authorities have decided to set up 125 all-women polling booths in the Kamrup Metropolitan district of Assam, officials said on Tuesday.

These booths will be managed by women officials only, they said.

This initiative towards gender equality is an attempt to boost the participation of women in the electoral process, an election official said.

Ten such polling booths will be set up in the Jalukbari constituency, 65 in Guwahati (East), 20 in Guwahati (West), and 30 booths in the Dispur seat, she said.

The training for the women presiding officers and poll officials has commenced in Guwahati from March 6, and will continue till March 17, she added.

Assam will vote in three phases, beginning March 27. The votes will be counted on May 2.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
assam assembly election 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP