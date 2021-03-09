Assam polls: 125 all-women polling booths in Kamrup metropolitan

To encourage female voters to exercise their franchise, the authorities have decided to set up 125 all-women polling booths in the Kamrup Metropolitan district of Assam, officials said on Tuesday.

These booths will be managed by women officials only, they said.

This initiative towards gender equality is an attempt to boost the participation of women in the electoral process, an election official said.

Ten such polling booths will be set up in the Jalukbari constituency, 65 in Guwahati (East), 20 in Guwahati (West), and 30 booths in the Dispur seat, she said.

The training for the women presiding officers and poll officials has commenced in Guwahati from March 6, and will continue till March 17, she added.

Assam will vote in three phases, beginning March 27. The votes will be counted on May 2.

