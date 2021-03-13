Home / Elections / Assam Assembly Election / Cash, liquor, contraband worth over 31 crore seized in poll-bound Assam
Cash, liquor, contraband worth over 31 crore seized in poll-bound Assam

Election in Assam will take place in three phases on March 27, April 1 and April 6. Friday was the last date of filing of nominations for the second phase. Notification for the third phase was also issued on Friday.
By Utpal Parashar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 12:06 AM IST
Agencies including police, excise, income tax, revenue intelligence, Narcotics Control Bureau and other flying squads and surveillance teams have been keeping tabs on movement of cash, liquor, drugs in Assam since the announcement of poll dates. (REUTERS PHOTO) (Image used for representation).

Authorities in poll-bound Assam have seized cash, liquor and contraband valued at 31.81 crore in the past two weeks in violation of the election code of conduct.

Since announcement of polls on February 26, various agencies including police, excise, income tax, revenue intelligence, Narcotics Control Bureau and other flying squads and surveillance teams have been keeping tabs on movement of cash, liquor, drugs etc.

As per Election Commission guidelines, members of the public should carry valid documents while carrying cash of over 50,000 and gifts and articles valued over 10,000 while the election process is on.

Till date, cash worth 8.80 crore and liquor worth 7.68 crore have been confiscated across the state. Narcotic drugs valued at 10.18 crore and foreign cigarettes, poppy seeds and contraband tablets worth 3.69 crore have also been seized.

