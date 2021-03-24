Congress has no 'neta' or right 'niyat', only 'neeti' to spread lies: PM Modi in Assam

The Congress neither has a ‘neta’ nor the right ‘niyat’ for Assam, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said during an election rally in Assam ahead of the assembly polls in the state. Accusing the party of spreading lies, Modi said the double engine NDA-led government digitised ration cards, while the Congress party only has one 'neeti' or policy and this is to spread lies to gain power at any cost.

“Ration cards have been digitised. The loot of poor’s rations is being stopped. With the 'One Nation One Ration Card', the poor can buy ration from anywhere in the country. This facility has been provided by the double engine govt. While Congress today neither has 'neta' nor the right ‘niyat’, it is operating on only one 'neeti’ and that is spreading lies,” Modi said in Sipajhar adding that ‘beware of Congress’ and vote for the double engine government for the development of Assam.

The Prime Minister during the address also talked about the reforms in the farm laws and said they have been brought for the development of farmers. He said that the farm laws provide facilities like cold storage, food processing facilities. While the government is investing in the sector, the private sector is also being encouraged to invest.

He said that the NDA government will develop a 150-km industrial corridor, thematic parks like the food processing park, bamboo parks that will be beneficial for the farmers as well as the youth of the state. Under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat vision, the state government is also focusing on fish processing, he added.

Talking about the development of the state under the Sarbananda Sonowal government, the Prime Minister said this is the government of bridges, "bridges of trust", "bridges of cultures".

“Even after decades of governance of Congress, only three major bridges could be built in Assam. But during the six years of NDA governance here several bridges, including Dhola Sadiya, Bogibeel, Saraighat and more have started functioning with the work on others in progress,” said the Prime Minister highlighting the heightened connectivity in the state.

Elections in Assam for 126 assembly seats are scheduled to begin from March 27 and will be held in three phases, culminating on May 2 with the counting of votes.