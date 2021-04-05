Home / Elections / Assam Assembly Election / In Assam's Dima Hasao, 171 votes cast at booth that has 90 eligible voters
assam assembly election

The booth is in Assam's Haflong constituency where 90 people were eligible for voting but it was revealed that 171 votes were cast.
PTI | , Haflong, Assam
PUBLISHED ON APR 05, 2021 03:05 PM IST
Polling officials taking EVMs, VVPATs and other polling material to the polling booths from tough terrain, for the second phase of assembly elections in Dima Hasao on Wednesday.(ANI Photo)

Total 171 votes were cast in a booth in Assam's Dima Hasao district, even though 90 people were eligible to exercise their franchise, officials said on Monday, revealing a massive irregularity.

The booth is in the Haflong constituency, which went to the polls in the second phase on April 1.

Haflong witnessed 74 per cent polling.

As the incident came to light, the District Election Officer suspended five poll officials of the booth, set up at 107(A) Khotlir LP School, and proposed a repoll.

However, the official order for re-election at the booth, an auxiliary polling station of the main voting centre at Mouldam LP School, is yet to be issued.

The suspension order by the Deputy Commissioner-cum- District Election Officer of Dima Hasao was issued on April 2, the next day of polling, but it came to light on Monday morning.

Stating "dereliction of duty", the EC suspended Seikhosiem Lhangum (Sector Officer), Prahlad Ch Roy (Presiding Officer), Parameswar Charangsa (1st Polling Officer), Swaraj Kanti Das (2nd Polling Officer) and Lalzamlo Thiek (3rd Polling Officer) with immediate effect.

The voters' list of the polling station had 90 names, but 171 votes were cast in the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM), officials told PTI.

"The head of that interior village refused to accept the voters' list and brought a list of his own. Then, the people of the village voted according to that list," an official said.

It was not immediately known why the polling officials accepted the village head's demand and whether there was any security personnel present at the polling station or the role they played.

