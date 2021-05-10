Home / Elections / Assam Assembly Election / PM Modi congratulates new Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, extends greetings to ‘valued colleague’ Sonowal
PM Modi congratulates new Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, extends greetings to 'valued colleague' Sonowal

Himanta Biswa Sarma was earlier a Congress heavyweight and erstwhile chief minister Tarun Gogoi’s second-in-command
MAY 10, 2021
Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to congratulate the new chief minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma, who took oath as the 15th chief minister of the northeastern state on Monday. The Prime Minister also extended his greetings to all the new members of legislative assembly (MLA) who were also sworn in alongside Sarma.

“Congratulations to Himanta Biswa Ji and the other Ministers who took oath today,” tweeted PM Modi.

“I am confident this team will add momentum to the development journey of Assam and fulfil aspirations of the people,” the PM added.

Sarma was earlier a Congress heavyweight and erstwhile chief minister Tarun Gogoi’s second-in-command. He had helped steer the party to an electoral victory in the 2011 assembly elections, but left it to join Bharatiya Janata Party in 2015.

The chief minister thanked PM Modi on Twitter for reposing his faith in his leadership, assuring the Prime Minister that he will leave “no stones unturned to carry forward” his vision of taking Assam to new heights.

PM Modi also praised the last chief minister of Assam and his “valued colleague”, Sarbananda Sonowal, for his contribution to the state’s advancement and for strengthening BJP’s base in the north eastern state that had traditionally been a Congress bastion prior to the 2016 state elections.

“My valued colleague Sarbanand Sonwal Ji was at the helm of a pro-people and pro-development administration over the last five years. His contribution towards Assam’s progress and strengthening the party in the state is immense,” he said on Twitter.

BJP in alliance with Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) won 75 out of the 126 assembly seats in the recently concluded polls.

