Home / Elections / Assam Assembly Election / Road projects worth 2 lakh cr to be completed in Assam if BJP wins: Gadkari
assam assembly election

Road projects worth 2 lakh cr to be completed in Assam if BJP wins: Gadkari

Addressing an election rally here, the senior BJP leader exuded confidence that Assam will be one of the top states of the country, if the saffron party is re-elected for the second term.
PTI | | Posted by Harshit Sabarwal, Dharmapur
PUBLISHED ON MAR 26, 2021 04:20 PM IST
Assam can be termed developed only when poverty is eliminated from the state for which the government has approved a 1,300-crore bamboo mission, Gadkari said.(PTI file photo)

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday said road projects worth 2 lakh crore will be completed in Assam if the BJP is voted to power for the second time in the northeastern state. Addressing an election rally here, the senior BJP leader exuded confidence that Assam will be one of the top states of the country, if the saffron party is re-elected for the second term.

"During our tenure, roads worth 30,000 crore have been completed in Assam. Sanctions for roads worth another 50,000 crore have been given. At present, work is on for road projects worth 35,000 crore.

"Assam will have road projects worth 2 lakh crore if BJP is voted to power," Gadkari, who handles the road transport and highways portfolio, said.

Assam can be termed developed only when poverty is eliminated from the state for which the government has approved a 1,300-crore bamboo mission, the BJP leader said.

"What Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and (Chandra Mohan) Patowary did for Assam in the last five years, it was just a trailer. The actual film is yet to start. You give your blessings and they will work again for your welfare," he added.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Congress and Priyanka, Rahul come to Assam as tourists for photo-op: Amit Shah

Will enact laws to prevent love jihad, land jihad, promises Amit Shah in Assam

It’s a tough fight between old and new in Assam’s Bodoland

Assam elections: Over 81 lakh voters to decide fate of 264 candidates

Gadkari was in Dharmapur, which is going to polls in the third phase of assembly polls on April 6, to campaign for heavyweight BJP candidate and minister Chandra Mohan Patowary, who is pitted against Congress moninee Ratul Patowary.

The BJP is contesting the three-phase state polls with the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and United Peoples Party Liberal (UPPL).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
assam assembly election 2021 nitin gadkari
TRENDING TOPICS
Bihar Board 12th Result 2021
BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result
Bihar Board 12th Result 2021 Live
Covid-19 cases in India
Bharat Bandh
IND vs ENG Live Score
Horoscope Today
BSEB Inter Results
Assembly Election News
India vs England
Bihar Board 12th Result Link
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP