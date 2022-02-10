Election 2022 Live updates: Polling begins on 58 seats of UP assembly
- Election 2022 Live Updates: The first phase of the assembly polls will take place in Shamli, Hapur, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Mathura, and Agra districts of Uttar Pradesh.
The first phase of the seven-phase assembly elections will cover the 'Jat-dominant belt' of the western part of Uttar Pradesh. As many as 623 candidates are in the fray for the first phase of the assembly polls on 58 seats of 11 UP districts. Nearly 2.27 crore voters will decide the fate of these candidates. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.
Thu, 10 Feb 2022 06:29 AM
PM Modi's ‘pehle matdaan, phir jalpaan’ appeal to voters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged voters to participate in the first phase of assembly elections by following Covid rules.
Thu, 10 Feb 2022 06:10 AM
On voting day, CM Yogi Adityanath warns UP voters
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath warned the Uttar Pradesh voters that the return of opposition parties to power will turn the state into Kashmir, West Bengal and Kerala.