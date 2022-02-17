Home / Elections / Assembly polls LIVE: Punjab CEO issues SOPs for last 72 hrs before election day
Live

Assembly polls LIVE: Punjab CEO issues SOPs for last 72 hrs before election day

Assembly Election 2022 Live Updates: Polling for all 117 assembly constituencies in Punjab will take place on February 20 along with the third phase of polling in 59 constituencies in Uttar Pradesh. 
In Uttar Pradesh, the third phase of the election includes the high-stakes assembly constituency Karhal.
Updated on Feb 17, 2022 07:49 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi
Three days are left for the single-phase assembly election in 117 constituencies in Punjab and the third phase of polling in 59 constituencies in Uttar Pradesh.

In Punjab, the chief electoral officer issued SOPs for 72 hours before polling on February 20. Some of these SOPs include strengthening Election Expenditure Monitoring (EEM) teams, an advance police deployment plan for the last 72 hours, making arrangements for the third randomization of polling personnel etc.

In Uttar Pradesh, the third phase of the election includes the high-stakes assembly constituency Karhal, which is seeing a direct face-off between Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav and Union minister SP Singh Baghel. Karhal has been a stronghold of the SP for many years but Union minister Baghel expressed confidence in winning this time and pointed out that no constituency can be termed as fortress or stronghold. The BJP, meanwhile, has approached the Election Commission seeking deployment of central paramilitary forces in all booths of Karhal after the attack on SP Singh Baghel's convoy. 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Feb 17, 2022 07:44 AM IST

    Punjab CEO issues SOPs for last 72 hours before polling day

    Punjab's chief electoral officer Dr S Karuna Raju issued Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for the last 72 hours before the election on February 20. 

punjab assembly election

Channi’s remark on people of UP, Bihar stirs row; Kejriwal hits out

In a viral video, the Punjab CM was purportedly heard saying: “Priyanka Gandhi is the daughter-in-law of Punjab. Will not let the ‘Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Delhi de bhaiye’, who have come here to rule, enter the state.”
Published on Feb 17, 2022 02:40 AM IST
Agencies | ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
punjab assembly election

Punjab assembly polls | 36,096 first-time voters weigh their options in Ludhiana

As many as 36,096 youngsters in Ludhiana will be casting their vote for the first time in the Punjab assembly polls
Updated on Feb 17, 2022 02:13 AM IST
ByNikhil Sharma, Ludhiana
manipur assembly election

Manipur polls: Ruling coalition partner NPF launches ‘Campaign kick-off 2022’

Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio came to Senapati on the invitation of Naga People’s Front, which was launching its campaign in the district for the Manipur elections
Updated on Feb 17, 2022 01:54 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent
punjab assembly election

Punjab assembly elections: BJP releases manifesto for Mohali, lists 21 resolutions

Ahead of the Punjab assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released its manifesto for Mohali, comprising 21 resolutions and a set of three ideals for the constituency’s development.
Published on Feb 17, 2022 01:51 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 17, 2022
