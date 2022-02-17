Assembly polls LIVE: Punjab CEO issues SOPs for last 72 hrs before election day
Three days are left for the single-phase assembly election in 117 constituencies in Punjab and the third phase of polling in 59 constituencies in Uttar Pradesh.
In Punjab, the chief electoral officer issued SOPs for 72 hours before polling on February 20. Some of these SOPs include strengthening Election Expenditure Monitoring (EEM) teams, an advance police deployment plan for the last 72 hours, making arrangements for the third randomization of polling personnel etc.
In Uttar Pradesh, the third phase of the election includes the high-stakes assembly constituency Karhal, which is seeing a direct face-off between Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav and Union minister SP Singh Baghel. Karhal has been a stronghold of the SP for many years but Union minister Baghel expressed confidence in winning this time and pointed out that no constituency can be termed as fortress or stronghold. The BJP, meanwhile, has approached the Election Commission seeking deployment of central paramilitary forces in all booths of Karhal after the attack on SP Singh Baghel's convoy.
