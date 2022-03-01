Election 2022 LIVE: Akhilesh Yadav protects and embraces terrorists, says JP Nadda

This season of state elections is drawing to an end with Uttar Pradesh left to vote in the remaining two phases, and Manipur in the final phase.

Voting began in Manipur on Monday for the first phase of state elections across five districts - Imphal East, Imphal West, Bishnupur, Churachandpur, and Kangpokpi - for 38 of 60 assembly seats. The remaining 22 seats will go to polls on March 3.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh has already voted in four phases so far. The fifth phase of Uttar Pradesh assembly elections concluded on Sunday, with a voter turnout of 53.98%. Amethi and Raebareli, once considered Congress strongholds, and Ayodhya, the epicentre of the Ram temple movement, have already voted in phase five.

The next phase of polling will take place on March 3 and the seventh and final leg of polling on March 7.

The counting of votes will take place on March 10.